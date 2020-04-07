Gabi Ashkenazi in Bnei Brak: 'We're doing exciting, holy work'

Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) toured the city of Bnei Brak accompanied by Mayor Avraham Rubinstein and city emergency Commander Maj. Gen. (Res.) Roni Numa.

Ashkenazi met with Mayor Rubinstein who came out of isolation this morning and delivered a briefing.

Later, Ashkenazi visited the Bnei Brak Municipal Police Brigade, where he heard from Maj. Gen. Numa about security force activity in the city, control and command systems, and coordination of government offices with IDF and police.

Then he visited the logistics center set up by IDF's Home Front on the outskirts of Bnei Brak, where he presented to Division 98 Commander Brigadier General Yaron Finkelman the food distribution system that will provide residents with about 1,000 tonnes of Passover products in the coming day.

"These are operations the army was never needed for; it's unique and exciting to see the soldiers doing holy work, and to see the responsible behavior and exemplary cooperation of the residents," Ashkenazi said. "Surely this is a time to remove barriers and bring hearts together. I promised the forces working in the city that I would work for any assistance requested. "