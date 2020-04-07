Israelis on unpaid leave launch app to lead coronavirus fight in US

Israelis who found themselves on unpaid leave due to the coronavirus shutdown have launched an app to lead the fight against coronavirus in the United States.

The COVUNITY platform was established last week, and has already managed to interest many authorities around the world.

The platform is currently being developed continuously, day-in and day-out, and will provide authorities and citizens with the ability to monitor the evolution of the epidemic and know at any given time whether there is a concern that they were exposed to a person carrying the virus.

At the same time, it will reduce compromising citizens' personal privacy, and help predict outbreaks at an early stage using advanced medical information analysis tools.

As the innovative venture is gaining a lot of interest from health agencies and authorities around the world, its founders have received investment from US telecommunications company IDT and are planning to collaborate with Touro College in New York.

In one week, a pilot of the platform will begin in corona-battered New Jersey, and it is expected to come into use in many countries in the coming weeks.

In a speedy operation, the company has established two development centers, one in Israel and the other in the US, to aid their goal of allowing use of the platform as early as next weekend.