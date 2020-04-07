Government to tighten coronavirus lockdown?

The Israeli government will meet Tuesday morning at 10:00 to discuss the possibility of further tightening the lockdown, as part of the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Israel.

It is estimated that both the lockdown and curfew will be extended. The lockdown, which begins Tuesday at 4:00p.m., will continue until Saturday night at 8:00p.m. Intercity travel will not be permitted during this time.

The complete curfew slated to begin Wednesday evening will begin Wednesday at 2:00p.m., and will continue until the next morning at 7:00a.m.

The meeting was scheduled for Monday night, but it was decided to delay it until Tuesday morning.

Israel's principle concern is that family visits during Passover will cause an outbreak similar to the one following Purim, when guidelines were not clear and not enforced, and many large gatherings led to an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases two weeks later.