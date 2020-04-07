Brazilian minister hints at Chinese 'plan for world domination'

As many countries around the world are looking to China with hope that the country will sell them medical supplies, a senior minister in the Brazilian government wrote a tweet mocking the Chinese.

Brazil's Minister Abraham Weintraub, the Jewish education minister in President Jair Bolsonaro’s right-wing government, last weekend wrote on Twitter, “Geopolitically, who will come out stronger from this global crisis? Who in BLazil is allied with this infallible plan for world domination?” To make the insinuation even clearer, Weintraub wrote the word “Brazil” as “BLazil,” in a style commonly used to mock a Chinese accent.

The Guardian newspaper reported that China’s embassy in Brazil condemned Weintraub’s “absurd and despicable” tweet, calling it “highly racist” and adding that “the Chinese government expects an official explanation from Brazil.”

In an interview quoted by The Guardian, Weintraub insisted that he stood by his words and that he was also calling on China to do more to help fight the global epidemic. “If they [China] sell us 1,000 ventilators, I’ll get down on my knees in front of the embassy, apologize and say I was an idiot,” he told Radio Bandeirantes.

According to the report, Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said last week that Brazil was experiencing difficulty in obtaining ventilators and other vital medical equipment from China, and that several orders placed by the government had been cancelled without explanation. Resentment toward China is growing in the country, where one of the most popular hashtags recently is #TradeBlockadeOnChinaNow.

Brazil has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus epidemic, with the highest rate of infections and fatalities in Latin America.