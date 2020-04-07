US records 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

There are now more than 366,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States with a death toll of 10,783.

The US recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said late Monday.

The new number pushes the country's toll further above the 10,000 mark which was reached earlier in the day, reported AFP.

According to Johns Hopkins' running tally, there are more than 366,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States -- including in excess of 30,000 new cases in 24 hours, with the total deaths at 10,783.

The US has by far the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The number of deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic has for the past several days increased by at least 1,000 per day and is gradually approaching the number of deaths in Italy (16,523) and Spain (13,005).

Earlier on Monday, former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden spoke with President Donald Trump about the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters during a briefing at the White House, Trump said of the call, “We just had a very friendly conversation. Lasted probably 15 minutes. It was very nice.”

Meanwhile in China, where the virus originated, there were no new deaths on Monday, the first time this has occurred since the start of the outbreak.

Mainland China had 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, all of them involving travellers arriving from overseas, reported the Reuters news agency.