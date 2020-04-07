Number of coronavirus cases in PA rises to 253

Palestinian Arab who works in Israel found to have contracted COVID-19.

Ghassan Nimer, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA) “interior ministry”, said on Monday that another case of the novel coronavirus was verified in the village of Bani Na'im, east of Hebron.

This brings the total number of cases in the PA to 253.

The new case is a Palestinian Arab worker who had returned from his job in Israel. 46 other Palestinian Arab workers who returned with the patient were sent to home isolation.

Nimer also noted that 23 people have recovered from the virus, including five in the Gaza Strip. He added that most of the cases are of men – 167 – compared to 86 women who have contracted the virus.

Since the start of the crisis, 13,605 tests have been performed to identify patients, of which 1,200 were performed in the last 24 hours.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas this past Thursday extended the state of emergency for another 30 days due to the spread of the coronavirus.

He initially announced a month-long state of emergency after the first seven cases of coronavirus were identified in Bethlehem. Since then, cases were identified in other PA-controlled cities as well.