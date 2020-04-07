Coronavirus Passover? This is not unprecedented

Rabbi Guy Avihod explains that on the first Passover in history, the Jews were also quarantined in their homes.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an very special interview with Rabbi Guy Avihod, who runs the Haboydem second hand clothing stores in Jerusalem, which gives adults with mental illness in the community a springboard to return to work.

Avihod says that while we are essentially at home and in quarantine with our nuclear families this Passover, this event is not unprecedented.

He explains that on the first Passover in history, the Jews were also quarantined in their homes as G-d carried out the plague of the firstborn in Egypt, sparking the beginning of the Exodus.