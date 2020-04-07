More than 8,500 Passover meals delivered to vulnerable New Yorkers

UJA-Federation of New York providing more than 8,500 free Passover seder meals and kits to most impacted New York households.

In time for the first Passover seder on April 8, UJA-Federation of New York is providing more than 8,500 free Passover seder meals and seder kits to more than 4,000 of the most vulnerable and most impacted New York households. Foremost Caterers is preparing and delivering all of the packages.

UJA worked with dozens of its partners across the five boroughs, Long Island, and Westchester to identify families and individuals who are isolated, financially vulnerable, or previously have relied on free or subsidized communal seders.

“There is no more joyous festival in the Jewish calendar than Passover —and its highlight is celebration with family and friends. Instead, this year, many find themselves alone, dealing with fear and uncertainty and struggling to create a traditional seder,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York.

“At the start of the seder, we say, ‘All who are hungry come and eat, anyone who lacks provisions for Passover come and partake.’ By delivering 8,500 seder meals, we are doing our small part to help people hold their own Passover seders with dignity and the embrace of the entire community,” said Goldstein.

Depending on the number of people in the household, deliveries include full dinners, including stuffed cabbage, chicken matzah ball soup, chicken with potatoes and carrot tzimis, macaroons, matzah, and grape juice. Also included are traditional seder plate items including parsley, egg, charoset, shank bone and horseradish.

The Passover meals are made possible by grants from UJA, the Jewish Communal Fund, and other generous funders.