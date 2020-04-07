France records highest daily death toll from coronavirus

France reports 833 additional deaths from coronavirus, its highest daily toll since the epidemic began.

France on Monday reported 833 additional deaths from coronavirus infections in hospitals and nursing homes over the previous 24 hours, its highest daily toll since the epidemic began.

"We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic," Health Minster Olivier Véran told reporters, according to France24.

Véran said the latest fatalities had brought the total number of deaths in the coronavirus epidemic in France to 8,911.

The figures were a reminder to France, which has been in lockdown since March 17, that the coronavirus fight was far from over.

France is now providing a daily combined toll of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes. Previously it had only given the hospital toll on a daily basis.

Of the new deaths, 605 were registered in hospitals, Véran said, according to France24.

"It is not over. Far from that. The path is long. The figures that I have announced show this," he said. "Stay at home and continue this confinement effort," he added.

Véran also said that 478 more people had gone into intensive care over the last 24 hours, a higher figure than in previous days.

At the same time he also said more patients were leaving intensive care, resulting in a net total of "only" 94 more patients in intensive care, the lowest such figure since the confinement began.

"We see that the confinement has a palpable impact. In France we are beginning to feel it," he added.