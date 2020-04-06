Senator calls to investigate WHO, questions Chinese Communist Party ties

NTD News reports Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) called on Congress to launch an investigation into ties between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Chinese regime. He questioned why American taxpayers should be spending millions of dollars supporting an organization that repeats propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Sen. Scott said the WHO needs to be held accountable for their role in promoting misinformation and helping communist China cover up a global pandemic. A founding director at the Democracy Institute (DI), Patrick Basham, said the WHO is to blame for complying with the Chinese regime's propaganda efforts.

“We’ve been impacted in no small part because the World Health Organization has done such a terrible job and is not culpable for the virus obviously itself, but is complicit with the Chinese regime in Beijing in it turning into a truly global pandemic,” said Basham.

Reuters Senator Rick Scott

The WHO's ties to the Chinese Communist Party have caused Taiwan to be excluded from the organization, according to Basham.

Taiwan is 81 miles from mainland China but has less than 400 cases and only five deaths from the CCP virus. Meanwhile, a Radio Television Hong Kong reporter, Yvonne Tong, in a now-viral interview, asked a senior adviser at the WHO if they would consider Taiwan’s membership.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, the assistant director-general at the WHO, claimed he couldn't hear her question, then requested to move onto another question. Then he apparently hung up. Basham noted the collateral damage from the ties between the WHO and the CCP: “Taiwan is just one of the many victims of that relationship between WHO and Beijing,” Basham said.

Basham gave further analysis on the tactics the CCP has used during the outbreak. He said the regime uses money to gain political advantage.

On March 7th, Chinese ambassador, Chen Xu, told the WHO that China would contribute $20 million to the organization to help developing countries fight the CCP virus. Basham said the regime uses the tactic of throwing money at the problem to make it seem like the regime is primarily concerned with public health.

“Were in the situation with a global pandemic, precisely because that isn't true, because for the Chinese regime in Beijing, it's politics first—political preservation first—public health second, or maybe even last,” he said.

Furthermore, Basham pointed out that the Chinese regime closed its borders to foreign nationals as a means to shift the blame to other countries.

For example, on March 26, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs banned entry of foreign nationals coming into China allegedly to prevent importing cases of the CCP virus from other countries. But, according to Basham, this is the regime’s way of turning a situation they are responsible for around and shifting the blame to other countries.