PM speaks with Judea/Samaria Council heads, says he will not give up opportunity to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, Jordan Valley.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with Judea and Samaria council leaders this afternoon and claimed to them that he intends to apply sovereignty in coming months.

According to Netanyahu, Benny Gantz will have no veto over annexation and the proposal to apply sovereignty to a vote as soon as the U.S. government signals a green light.

Gush Etzion Mayor Shlomo Ne'eman responded: "I'm pleased that the Prime Minister stood in his word and led the coalition negotiations, maintaining settlement and non-veto of sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

"Many issues still need to be clarified in the coalition agreement, such as the judicial system requiring redress, the role of the Knesset Chairman that must return to Yuli Edelstein, but the main thing for us is that the one who is Prime Minister, and that is Binyamin Netanyahu, will continue to be the Prime Minister representing sovereignty. And he is responsible for bringing it and its full execution," Neeman added.

Yesha Council Chairman David Alahiani, who also spoke to Netanyahu, said: "I thank the Prime Minister who made the call and made it clear that he wont let the sovereignty opportunity pass and I trust that he's determined to advance the issue in coming months.

"I thank the Prime Minister for his activities throughout the period to bring sovereignty to the next government as well, and I'm sure that we'll soon establish a government for the benefit of the entire nation of Israel and the challenges we face," Alahiani said.

The Yamina party responded to leaked reports of a unity agreement between the Likud and Blue and White parties and warned that the agreement could undo all of the Right's achievements.

"According to the publications, in the agreement, Netanyahu surrendered the justice issue completely to the Blue and White party. Aharon Barak and his judicial coup are returning to the stage and will continue to appoint their nurturers to the Supreme Court. This will be a tragedy for generations and we call on Netanyahu to stand firm on the red lines of the Right-leaning camp," Yamina said in a statement.

The statement also said that "in return, Netanyahu received a vague wording about sovereignty that says nothing, and, worse, rejects sovereignty close to the U.S. election in a way that casts a heavy shadow on the possibility of obtaining American consent to the move. We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to bind the laws of rotation with sovereignty and bring the government to apply sovereignty to all settlement in Judea and Samaria before passing the laws of rotation in the Knesset. Otherwise it is very clear that we will remain without sovereignty."

The Sovereignty Movement responded to reports about the fundamental principles of the coalition that are being negotiated between the Prime Minister and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz.

“The outline of application of sovereignty must correspond exclusively to Israeli interests and the Zionist vision and not to the Trump plan that ultimately leads to a Palestinian terrorist state in the heart of our homeland,” they say in the movement and assert that the present is the appropriate time for sovereignty and we must not allow this historic window of opportunity to close.

“The government of Israel must preserve the historic Land of Israel and not make the Jewish Zionist vision contingent on the position of the European countries regarding which history has proven that their morality does not withstand the challenges of truth. This is the time to be a free sovereign people in our land.”