SBA-PPP "Forgivable Loan" Update for Institutions & Businesses Owners: From Ira Zlotowitz

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is now offering "FORGIVABLE" Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to help businesses impacted because of the COVID-19. Thousands of loan applications are pouring into the SBA from banks all over the country, and SBA-PPP loans are starting to get approved.

The biggest risk appears to be that the SBA will run out of the $350bb in funding -- so the clock is ticking and time is of the essence.

My advice to every Rosh HaMosod and business owner is simple: If you deal with a bank that is providing SBA-PPP loans, and that bank is taking applicants, GO DIRECT ASAP. If you do not have a relationship with a bank, find a bank or broker offering SBA-PPP loans, and APPLY NOW.

How to Apply for & Expedite Your Loan Application

If you want the expert brokerage team at Eastern Union help you apply for a SBA-PPP loan, through our exclusive partnership with Cross River Bank, here is what you must do to quickly begin the process:

1. Visit crossriver.com/ppp and start the application

2. Answer "Yes" to the question "Is an agent helping you fill out this application"

3. Type in this agent code: 4530

4. Submit the application on cross river bank portal

Why Apply Through a Preferred Broker Like Eastern Union?

You should strongly consider using a Preferred Broker like Eastern Union. In addition to the fact that there is no cost to you for using use a broker like eastern union for this loan product, there are many valuable benefits that the brokers at Eastern Union can provide.

Benefit A: Your loan application files submitted through Eastern Union will rise to the top of the list and be expedited for quicker processing, resulting in you obtaining funds faster.

Benefit B: You will be able to reach out to me or any of the 100+ loan professionals at Eastern Union to answer questions pre-and-post application for status updates.

Benefit C: You will have a loan expert at Eastern Union available to personally help you fill out the application if you find it confusing or complex.

Online Resource for All Your SBA-PPP Loan Questions

If you have questions or want to learn more, visit Eastern Union’s SBA-PPP website at SBA-PPP.com or simply email our loan advisors at Iraz@easternuc.com

Don't plan on using Eastern Union for your SBA-PPP loan? That's alright -- please feel free to send Eastern Union your questions anyway. We are here to help institutions and businesspeople get through these challenging times.

On behalf of Eastern Union, I look forward to helping you obtain the SBA-PPP funding you need. Stay healthy, stay safe, and stay positive!

Ira Zlotowitz

President | Eastern Union Funding

Mobile: (917) 597-2197