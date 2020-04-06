Yamina: Netanyahu gave in, a tragedy for generations

The Yamina party responded Monday evening to leaked reports of the unity agreement between the Likud and Blue and White parties and warned that the agreement could undo all of the right's achievements.

"According to the publications, in the agreement, Netanyahu surrendered the justice issue completely to the Blue and White party. Aharon Barak and his judicial coup are returning to the stage and will continue to appoint their nurturers to the Supreme Court. This will be a tragedy for generations and we call on Netanyahu to stand firm on the red lines of the right-wing camp," Yamina said in a statement.

The statement also said that "in return, Netanyahu received a vague wording about sovereignty that says nothing, and, worse, rejects sovereignty close to the US election in a way that casts a heavy shadow on the possibility of obtaining American consent to the move. We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to bind the laws of rotation with sovereignty and bring the government to apply sovereignty to all settlement in Judea and Samaria before passing the laws of rotation in the Knesset. Otherwise it is very clear that we will remain without sovereignty."

Earlier, Journalist Amit Segal of Channel 12 News published the unity agreement between the Likud and Blue and White parties.

Under the agreement, the application of sovereignty in of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley will be promoted within two and a half months, following a "consultation" with MK Benny Gantz and if the American government consents to the move.