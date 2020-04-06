Let's take a lesson from the recent Simchos, and make the commitment to change how we will make our Simchos in the future.
The Simcha Initiative from Studio 7 Productions on Vimeo.
SIGN UP TODAY AT THE SIMCHA INITIATIVE HERE
WATCH: Someday is today! Let’s be together for a simpler richer wedding
Let's take a lesson from the recent Simchos, and make the commitment to change how we will make our Simchos in the future
The Simcha Initiative
Studio 7 Productions
