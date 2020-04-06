Leading Israeli mathematics philosopher at Hebrew University dies from coronavirus

Professor Mark Steiner, prominent professor and expert on the philosophy of mathematics and physics, passes away at 77.

Professor Mark Steiner, a prominent expert on the philosophy of mathematics and physics at Hebrew University, died from the coronavirus, the university announced Monday. He was 77.

Steiner was a faculty member (emeritus) in the university's philosophy department and one of the world's leading researchers in the philosophy of mathematics.

He is known for his book, The Applicability of Mathematics as a Philosophical Problem.

Prof. Steiner did his PhD at Princeton University and received his degree in 1972. His articles have been published in the world's most respected journals