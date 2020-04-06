David Elhayani criticizes contacts between Likud, Blue and White, whereby sovereignty will only be in dialogue with international community.

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani responded this afternoon to the wording of the agreement being formulated to establish the government.

"We oppose the proposed wording that calls for dialogue with the international community to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. This is a Blue and White trap."

"The international community that didn't recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will recognize sovereignty? We demand that the Prime Minister and the parties not sign such a text. This is a death sentence for the dream of sovereignty," he said.

Previously, it was reported that the Likud and Blue and White negotiating teams have agreed on an outline to deal with the issue of sovereignty during the term of the unity government.

It was agreed between the parties that a move to apply sovereignty would not be promoted without coordination with Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, and that Israel would not take steps without explicit U.S. consent.

It was also agreed that the course of sovereignty would be promoted through dialogue with regional parties, with the intention being "moderate Arab countries".