4 coronavirus patients die at Shaarei Tzedek, Icholov hospitals

Two coronavirus patients died at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center on Monday, and two more died at Icholov Hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities from the disease to 55.

One of the patients at Shaarei Tzedek was a 77-year-old man with preexisting conditions. The other was a 91-year-old woman who also had preexisting conditions.

The patients at Icholov were a 72-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman.

96 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in isolation at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center. 11 patients are on ventilators, and 27 are in serious condition. 28 patients are in moderate condition. The remainder are in mild condition.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Israel has risen to 8,611, 141 of whom are in serious condtion.