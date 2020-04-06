PM Netanyahu meets with Blue & White head Gantz, no details released

On Monday, the Likud and Blue & White parties issued a joint statement regarding the meeting that took place between the Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, and the chairman of Blue & White, Benny Gantz, earlier in the day.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue & White chairman Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz met this morning with a view to reaching understandings on the establishment of a national emergency government,” the statement said.

However, neither party disclosed details of the content of the meeting, nor did the statement reveal whether agreements were reached between the parties on the key issues remaining in dispute: application of sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley; and the appointment of judges.

Other reports emerged on Monday afternoon that Benny Gantz and Amir Peretz, chairman of the Labor party, had held discussions this morning on cooperation between their two parties.

“The first stage will involve determining rules for coordination between the two parties, with the intention of unifying them in the near future. At a later stage, teams will be set up to work on political cooperation and to prepare for future elections. MKs Avi Nissenkorn and Itzik Shmuli will be working to advance these issues,” their statement read.