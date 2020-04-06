Shaare Zedek: Officer wounded from bullet in serious condition

IDF officer wounded during shooting practice is in serious but stable condition, hospital says.

An IDF officer was brought to the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Monday morning with a serious and complex gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

The hospital said that after an initial diagnosis, he was rushed to an emergency surgery that ended in the morning and he is now sedated and on respiration in the intensive care unit in a serious but stable condition.

The injury occurred as a result of a fighter's firearm ejection during a practice, before heading to a guard post in Hebron.

Military police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The findings of the investigation will be passed along for the examination of the military prosecutor's office once it is completed.