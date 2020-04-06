Doubling rate highest in Modi'in Illit

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has nearly doubled in the past week, despite the fact that the infection rate in most Israeli cities is very low.

The city which saw the highest rate of infection was Modi'in Illit, where the doubling rate is 3.9 per week. There, the number of coronavirus patients is 117, whereas one week ago only 30 residents were confirmed carriers.

In the northern town of Rekhasim, the doubling rate is 8.7.

While Bnei Brak currently has 1,323 coroanvirus cases - an increase of 893 in one week - it still has an infection rate of 622.5 per 100,000 residents, for a doubling rate of just 2.9. Meanwhile, the Gush Etzion town of Efrat maintains its status as the town with the highest rate of infections per 100,000 residents.

In Jerusalem, the number of coronavirus cases has jumped significantly in the past week - from 466 to 1,424 - for a doubling rate of 2.8.

Tel Aviv, which so far has 387 confirmed coronavirus cases, had just 78 cases last week, and has 82.6 cases per 100,000 residents. Haifa, which last week had just 48 cases, now has 101, for a 2.1 doubling rate. Be'er Sheva, which had 30 cases last week, currently has 129.

Tiberias has a doubling rate of 2.9, and 96 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the number of cases in Or Yehuda jumped from 34 to 82 in the past week.

In the Arab sector, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is extremely low - too low to calculate significant doubling rates. The Arab city with the highest number of confirmed cases is, where there are 16 confirmed cases, up from four last week. Nazareth, with 77,000 residents has just eight confirmed cases, the same number as Tayibe.