Number of haredim connected to internet rises

The number of those connected to the internet in haredi areas has jumped 40% each day, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The site cited statistics from Bezeq, a leading internet infrastructure provider, who said that the number of those in haredi neighborhoods who are connected to their internet service has tripled. Kikar Hashabbat also said that it has seen a drastic increase in the number of daily visitors to the site, as well as in other parameters, such as the length of time spent on the site and the number of pages each visitor views.

Yediot Aharonot said that Bezeq had cited a 46% increase in the bandwidth used in Bnei Brak, in comparison to the bandwidth a month ago. In Beitar Illit, internet use has jumped 71%, and in Modi'in Illit, it has jumped 46%.

Internet use in Kiryat Ye'arim has jumped 51%, while it jumped 35% in Elad and 23% in Beit Shemesh.

Bezeq International, which is an internet provider, has reported a rise of hundreds of percentages in haredi towns. In Bnei Brak, the company reported a 240% increase in internet use, and it saw a 150% increase in Beit Shemesh, a 600% increase in Elad, and a 900% increase in Beitar Illit.

The statistics provided relate only to "wired" internet, not to USBs which can be plugged into a computer to provide internet service and rely on cellular networks.

In 2016, a study showed that 49% of haredim surfed the internet regularly, while 21% possessed internet-capable smartphones. In 2018, 40% of haredim reported using the internet.