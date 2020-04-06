51st Israeli dies of coronavirus

Number of coronavirus fatalities rises to 51, while the number of infections rose to 8,611.

The number of fatalities from coronavirus in Israel rose to 51, while the number of infections is 8,611, Israel's Health Ministry said Monday morning.

Three patients with coronarvirus died at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in the last 24 hours: a 96-year-old woman with multiple underlying conditions, an 80-year-old man with terminal illness, and a 66-year-old man who suffered a systemic collapse following contraction of coronavirus.

The Health Ministry has said that 141 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, and 107 of them are on ventilators. Another 191 coronavirus patients are in moderate condition, and the other 7,643 are in mild condition.

An additional 585 have recovered and been released home.

Meanwhile, Professor Rongmeng Jiang, a senior Chinese doctor who was brought by the Chinese government to Wuhan in order to help manage the outbreak there, said that 20% of recovered coronavirus patients who had required hospitalization still tested positive for the virus two weeks later.

"Despite the fact that they seem not to present a danger of contagion, in order to be certain, it was decided that they would remain under self-quarantine for another 14 days, and before their release would undergo another two coronavirus tests," he said.