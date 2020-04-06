Larry David: Sanders should drop out of the race

Jewish American comedian and Sanders doppelganger says Sanders is too far behind and should throw his support behind Joe Biden.

Jewish American comedian Larry David, the Bernie Sanders doppelganger who often portrays the presidential candidate in skits on “Saturday Night Live,” says Sanders should drop out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president and throw his support behind Joe Biden.

“I feel he should drop out. Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden,” David told The New York Times in an interview published Saturday.

David said in the far-ranging interview that he is relieved not to be flying back and forth to New York on weekends to do his Sanders imitation for “SNL.”

“Imagine if he had become president, what would have happened to my life?” quipped David, who is holed up at his Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Sanders won some of the earlier Democratic primaries, Biden made a huge push in the subsequent contests, most recently winning the Florida, Illinois and Arizona Democratic primaries held last month.

Since then, several states have postponed their primaries to June as they work to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In the wake of Sanders’ recent defeats, there were reports that Sanders was "assessing" his presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, David said in The New York Times interview that he is just fine with social distancing and hunkering down in his home as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“I will say that the lack of invitations, OK, that’s been fantastic,” he said. “Yeah, that I love. You don’t have to make up any excuses.”

In a public service announcement for the state of California last week, David called on “the idiots out there” to stay home and watch TV in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.