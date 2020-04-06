Pre-Passover special: A rose amidst COVID-19 thorns

Why the upcoming Passover night really will be different than all others, given the social distancing.

Serial educator Dr. Daniel Rose and Eve Harow have a thought provoking, lively exchange of ideas on why the upcoming Passover night really will be different than all others, given the social distancing imposed on us due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How can we use the loss of some personal choices to engage in a fresh way with the centuries old traditional Haggadic text?

The newly released, beautifully illustrated and Israel-centered Koren Magerman Youth Haggada was developed by Dr. Rose with the intent to keep children as the focus of the Passover Seder as we retell our people’s escape from bondage to eventual national freedom.

The evening’s unique interactive rituals and Haggada reading are paradigms for educating children- and adults- of all types, over all times.

If we can approach this year’s holiday, even in its potentially upsetting context, as an opportunity to do things outside the (matzo) box then maybe it will still redeem itself.