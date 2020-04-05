Partial closure to be announced in additional cities

Government to declare "restricted area" in neighborhoods in Jerusalem, communities in Judea and Samaria, and several cities.

Cabinet ministers are holding a telephone meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the request of the Ministry of Health to approve movement restrictions and declare a "restricted area" in other localities and cities around the country, similar to the partial closure that was imposed on the city of Bnei Brak.

The localities in question are the cities of Elad, Modi'in Illit, Betar Illit, Beit Shemesh, Tiberias, Ashkelon, Migdal Haemek, Or Yehuda, several communities in Judea and Samaria, and a number of neighborhoods in Jerusalem - Har Nof, Mea She'arim, Ramot, Givat Mordechai, Ramat Shlomo, Beit Yisrael, Givat Shaul , Mekor Baruch, Kiryat Moshe, Zichron Moshe, Geula, the Bukharim quarter, Shmuel HaNavi, Sanhedriya and Beit Vagan.

Kan 11 News reported that, contrary to the closure of the city of Bnei Brak, the Ministry of Health is seeking to allow citizens to enter these communities, as well as to leave them to those who work outside the boundaries of the locality. The Home Front Command will be asked to provide food in these communities.

The Ministry of Health updated earlier on Sunday evening that the number of verified coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 8,430.

139 patients are in serious condition, with 106 on a ventilator. 182 are in moderate condition and the rest are in light condition. The death toll stands at 49 with 546 patients having recovered and discharged from the hospital.