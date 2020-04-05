Watch: Queen Elizabeth delivers speech on coronavirus

In a rare address, Queen Elizabeth II will speak to the public about the novel coronavirus and Britain's response.

Queen Elizabeth II delivered a speech to the British people on the coronavirus crisis Sunday night.

Speaking via video due to social distancing requirements, the Queen said that the address reminded her of her “very first broadcast” in 1940 while Britain was under attack from Nazi Germany.

“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do,” she said.

The British monarch acknowledged the hardships faced by the British people and the disruptions which have been caused to their lives. "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."

"That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country," she added.

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us," the queen declared.