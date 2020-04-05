Reason for hope? Significant decline in infection rate

N12 reported that the downward trend in coronavirus cases continues despite the outbreak in Bnei Brak and Jerusalem.

While Israelis continue to function under heavy restrictions for preventing a major spread of COVID-19, it seems that thanks to stringent measures, there may be grounds for optimism.

With a decline in the infection rate over recent days, along with a decrease in the number of virus cases – it has gone from doubling every six days, to doubling every 11 days, and a general adherence to guidelines, the government may even be able to formulate a quarantine exit strategy following the Passover holiday.

The encouraging trend comes despite a widespread outbreak in Bnei Brak as well as a number of Jerusalem neighborhoods. It is estimated that in about two weeks we may even see another decline in the infection rate thanks to the tightening of lockdown measures in designated areas.

The biggest reason behind efforts to slow down the infection rate is the necessity to prevent a collapse of the health system which has experienced a patient overload and may soon run out of manpower to provide adequate response for all patients.

The continued decline in the hospitalization curve is expected to enable decision-makers to reach a situation that will enable the development on a lockdown exit strategy after post-Pesach. The public's efforts to continue complying with guidelines has certainly played its role and this trend must continue as well. Otherwise, we might be in for a worst-case scenario of no return similar to the ones taking place in countries like Italy and the UK.