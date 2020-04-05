Netanyahu condemns incitement against haredim

PM: haredi community is following Health Ministry guidelines, coronavirus does not differentiate between secular and religious.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned what he called "incitement" against the haredi community over the coronavirus outbreak.

"I strongly condemn the rampant incitement against the haredi public, which internalized the danger and the instructions of the Health Ministry," Netanyahu stated Sunday.

"The coronavirus epidemic does not distinguish between haredi and secular, between Arabs and Jews. Neither do we. This war is all of ours. Together we will defeat it. I stand by you," the prime minister added.