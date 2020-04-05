US to face 'hardest and saddest' two weeks

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Sunday that the next two weeks will be the "hardest and saddest" for America as the coronavirus crisis reaches its peak.

"This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly," Adams told Fox News Sunday.

'This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment – only it's not going to be localized, it's going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that,' he continued.

Adams' warning comes after US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US is heading into what could be its toughest weeks as coronavirus cases rise nationwide.