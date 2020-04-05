'Think 2 steps ahead, apply sovereignty'

An event had been scheduled to take place over the weekend near the city of Jericho to commemorate the passing of the Israelites into the land of Israel in the book of Joshua.

About a thousand people were expected to attend the event, which would have been held for the fourth time. However, the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The man who conceived the event is Maj. Gen. (res.) MK Uzi Dayan. "The Baba Battalion Brigade was already passing through its patrol site instead of the Jordan Crossings, today known as Kasser al-Yehud, where the Israelites crossed the Jordan on their way to conquer the land. It happened on the tenth of [the Hebrew month] of Nissan that came out this year on Saturday, and we planned to hold an event on Thursday including a tour and a big class. This time, due to the coronavirus epidemic, we had to make the event through the Zoom app as the commander delivered beautiful photos of Jordan and the group from all over the country participated. It was exciting, but of course not like the real thing," Dayan told Arutz Sheva.

"This is not just a site that should be a national heritage site, it has an importance beyond that. We are in a campaign today that is about health and economic and social factors and that is at the top of our minds, but two steps ahead must also be taken on the national aspect.

"We have the opportunity - because of the Deal of the Century - that allows us to set our eastern boundary on the Jordan with the entire Jordan Valley along its length and breadth - which is something we need to complete this year - because there are US elections in November and we don't know what will happen next. We need to advance the campaign in parallel.

"We always say 'next year in rebuilt Jerusalem.' Jerusalem is already quite rebuilt and there is still much t do there, but next year we will be at the Jordan crossings where the construction of a hotel will begin in the Jordan Valley. There is not even one hotel and only visitor center when it comes to one of the most impressive places in the world. - where three continents meet. The Jordan River crossings had more than 750,000 tourists and a potential capacity of more than two million this year, and we need to upgrade it. And the valley that has 6,000 Jewish residents must be settled so that by 2048 there will be close to 20,000 residents. This year we must start.

According to Dayan, even if a unity government is established, sovereignty must be applied. "There can be arguments about this, but I do not believe that an overwhelming majority will be achieved for a program that speaks of the Jordan Valley under our full sovereignty and of settling in Judea and Samaria. This is true of both the people and the politics."

"We have patience, but this year we have to do it and not be discouraged, even if some do not like the American plan. What it allows us is something that has been debated since the founding of the state. Ben Gurion previously said: We did the maximum, and therefore we received the maximum. This is true of the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria above all," Dayan concluded.