Funeral for father of 11 lost to COVID-19

Rav Bentzion Kuperstock, Jerusalem father of 11, was the 46th person in Israel to pass away due to COVID-19 last night. Kuperstock had gone to the hospital Wednesday, where his test for the virus came back negative. He returned home, and collapsed on Saturday night. First responders were unable to resuscitate him.

Kuperstock was very well-known for his acts of generosity, including most notably his tradition of feeding free breakfast to thousands of people the morning of Lag BaOmer in Meron. This, together with other similar acts, earned him the nickname ‘The Abba of Meron.’ Rav Bentzion was also the head of a Beit Yaakov seminary, Beit Yaakov HaYashan.

A funeral that in any other circumstances would have garnered huge crowds of those wishing to mourn this giant of generosity took place today with a sparse group of attendees, standing at reasonable distances from each other as per Ministry of Health guidelines. Kuperstock’s widow sat by the side of the procession with a few of her children, audibly crying out into the open air. Her cries brought grief to the hearts of all who heard her.

Funds are being urgently raised for Mrs. Kuperstock, who now must somehow accomplish the superhuman feat of preparing for the Passover holiday with three children at home, after the horrific and untimely passing of her husband. ‘Shiva’ calls will be accepted over the phone only. The family are now left in dire need, and any help is crucially important during this painful time.

