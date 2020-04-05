Support 'The Home of Unapologetic Zionism'

The first Zionist Congress took place over 120 years ago in Basle, Switzerland presided over by Theodor Herzl. Some called his idea of reestablishing a Jewish State an illusion. Yet today, the State of Israel thrives and Herzl's vision continues. The World Zionist Congress is now holding its 38th election.



The World Likud, and all of its national branches, has been present and active at the Zionist Congresses for decades.



As it did in the past, the Likud UK continues to promote the importance of Aliyah, the defense of Jewish rights worldwide and the promotion of a proud Zionist and Jewish identity. The fight against anti-Semitism as well as the importance of building in Israel is as important today as they were then.



Today, the Likud UK has revolutionized Zionist activism under the slogan “The Home of Unapologetic Zionism”. While maintaining Herzl's historic vision, this activism has been upgraded for the Internet age.



The defense of Jewish life in Europe is enshrined in the Likud UK platform. Jewish worshipers have the right to pray in their synagogues without the fear of brainwashed anti-Semitic attackers. Jewish students who travel to Israel on various programs - offered by the national institutions - should be able to visit cities like Hebron, the hometown of the Biblical Patriarchs and Matriarchs, as freely as they visit Tel Aviv. Historical sites in Judea and Samaria, like Shilo and Beit El, should be on the official itinerary the same as Eilat or Herzliya.



The new battleground for young Jewish-British is the narrative war. We must stand proud and not be ashamed to use the terms "Judea and Samaria" for the heartland of Israel. The Likud UK was in the forefront of condemning Jeremy Corbyn’s and the labor party anti-Semitism and blatant defense of terrorist groups. The dangers of an Iranian-funded terrorist entity along Israel's borders need to be exposed.

It is a privilege and obligation to help shape the future of the Jewish people and the Zionist world in the right direction. If you stand for our values, click here to endorse Likud UK to allow the movement to stand in the 2020 World Zionist Congress elections.

Click Here to endorse Likud UK