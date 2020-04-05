Health Ministry: Economy will not reopen after Passover

Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry briefs Knesset on coronavirus crisis, heated argument breaks out over number of tests.

The Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, briefed the Knesset Sunday morning on the progress in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

"We have no intention or ability to open the economy the day after Passover. I did not recommend it. There is a myth here. Even if we write a million checks a day, we cannot free the economy," Grotto argued.

At the hearing, Prof. Grotto noted that to date more than 100,000 tests have been conducted to detect the coronavirus, but the chairman of the committee, MK Shelah, wondered about the gap between the number of tests he presented and the actual numbers.

At this point, Hadassah CEO Prof. Ze'ev Rothstein commented, "Ministry of Health data is inaccurate, to say the least."

Prof. Grotto replied: "Ah, Rothstein, if you continue like this, believe me, it won't go well. So okay? I think our data is accurate, I have 100 times more accurate data than your own so stop messing this up."

Prof. Grotto addressed the committee members and told them: "I suggest you decide if you want me or want Rothstein who doesn't even have a public health specialty." Prof. Rothstein said in response: "Itamar thinks he understands everything, I hope he will give me a little appreciation."