Coronavirus victims in NY: Senior Rabbinic leaders

Rabbi Yisroel Yechezkel Plutchok founded the Yeshiva with his late brother in 1974

Yeshiva World News has reported the passing of the following four senior New York based rabbis who were infected with the coronavirus. This in addition to many members of the Jewish community who have been sick and passed away due to the disease.

Rabbi Yisroel Yechezkel Plutchok, was the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Derech Chaim in Boro Park. He founded the Yeshiva with his late brother in law, Rabbi Mordechai Rennert in 1974.

Rabbi Dovid Olewski, was the Rosh Yeshiva of the Gerrer Yeshiva in Boro Park, Brooklyn, and was in his 70’s.

The Kozlover Rebbe, Rabbi Meir Rokeach was 78. He was the son of the previous Kozlover Rebbe, and son-in-law of the famed Rabbi Simcha Bunim Grunberger, Rabbi of Pressburg – of the Chasam Sofer Synagogue, in Washington Heights.

Rabbi Avraham Yaakov Littman of Monsey, New York, was a senior educator at Yeshiva Ohel Torah in Monsey. Rabbi Littman was 71 years old and contracted Covid-19 two weeks ago.