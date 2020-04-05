'Afraid the angel of death will knock on the window'

It was a difficult weekend for the haredi community in New York. In the past 2 days, some 40 haredi Jews in Jewish neighborhoods of New York have died from coronavirus.

Some of those whose lives were cut short by coronavirus in Borough Park, Williamsburg, Monsey and Crown Heights neighborhoods were yeshiva heads, teachers and first-rate educators. Most were above 60.

The oldest of the deceased was Rabbi Abraham Aaron Rubashkin, the father of the famous haredi prisoner who was released about a year and a half ago. Rubashkin was 92 at the time of his passing.

Rubashkin was one of the most prominent Chabad Hasidim in the United States. Born in the town of Nevel in Russia, he was famous in the Jewish world as the founder of the famous Agriprocessors glatt kosher slaughterhouse and meat packaging facility in Postville, Iowa.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, one of the residents talked about the atmosphere of mourning in the local haredi community. "Fear of death rules every corner here. People shut themselves up at home, afraid the death angel will knock on their window."

"It is no longer a question of acting too late or who is to blame. People are just dealing with the need to live," he added.

At least 1,224 deaths from coronavirus were reported in the United States on Saturday, a record for the most coronavirus deaths reported in a single day, CNN reported.

At least 8,376 people have died nationwide and at least 308,533 people have been infected with the virus.

US President Donald Trump said earlier on Saturday that the US is heading into what could be its toughest weeks as coronavirus cases rise nationwide.