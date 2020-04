An 84-year-old woman dies from coronavirus at Soroka Hospital, 63- year-old man dies at Hadassah.

Preparing new ward to receive coronavirus patients

A 63 year old man hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem passed away Sunday after contracting coronavirus.

In addition, an 84-year-old woman died from coronavirus at the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

This brings the death toll in Israel from the virus to 46.

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel rose to 8,018, including 106 on ventilation.

477 people have recovered from the virus.