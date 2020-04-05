How do you teach actors to speak Yidish?

Arutz Sheva speaks to actor from the new Netflix series “Unorthodox”, who taught his fellow actors how to dance at a Hasidic wedding.

Esty, a haredi woman from Brooklyn, escapes the marriage that was arranged for her and the haredi community, and decides to open a new chapter in Berlin, where she meets a group of musicians, but just as she begins to find her way in the world, the past begins to haunt her.

The series “Unorthodox” premiered on Netflix just last month but has already become the most talked-about series on the platform. It stars Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, and Jeff Wilbusch, and others. The show includes language switching from English to Yiddish to German.

Eli Rosen, who plays the role of the Satmar Rebbe in the series, tells Arutz Sheva in an interview how he taught the other cast members to speak Yiddish and act like authentic Hassidim, similar to the ones who can be seen on the streets of Williamsburg.

Rosen grew up there, with the capote and the shtreimel, but later he moved away from the community, removed the Hassidic attire and became a movie and theater actor as well as a Yiddish artist who teaches actors all the haredi nuances that are required in Hollywood scenes.

Is this the first time you've "played" a Hassid, and even a Rebbe, since leaving the Brooklyn community yourself?

“I played the director of the yeshiva in Eric Steel’s movie ‘Minyan’. I played the Gabbai of the Rebbe in the short film 'Tzadeikis', I played a Hasid in the short film ‘The Binding of Isaac’ and I also played a rabbi in Sholem Asch’s play ‘God of Vengeance’, but this is the first time I have played a Rebbe and the Admor from Satmar, no less, a role that carries with it such heavy weight and meaning.”

Eli Rosen Photo: Ralph Gabriner

How are the actors taught to be Hasidim, to speak Yiddish, and to behave like they are in the backyard of the Rebbe?

"We made an effort to find a Jewish cast and I'm proud to say that only Jews played Jewish characters, which is a rare thing in Hollywood and even more rare in Germany. Not only that, but Jeff Wilbusch is a native of Meah Shearim who became secular.”

"Still there were some who did not know the Hasidic world so part of my job was to teach them how to stand, how to sit and so forth. But as an actor, I learned that everything comes from and starts with the script - if the script is good and reflects reality and the text is written correctly - then everything works out.”

Amit Rahav and Jeff Wilbusch Photo: Anika Molnar/Netflix

Did you bring the actors on tours and visits to the courtyards of the Rebbes in New York? How were you received there?

“I didn’t bring the actors to New York but I visited the neighborhood, shops and the homes of some of my acquaintances with the production staff. Some welcomed us beautifully and some not so much. Most of them happily sold us all the decor and outfits.”

“In one Hasidic clothing shop, we looked at men's suits, and one of the female producers asked the Hasidic seller what happens if a woman wears the suit. ‘Try and see,’ he replied, so she tried on the capote and within half an hour, her picture was already being distributed in various WhatsApp groups.”

“The next day, when we were visiting other stores, everyone laughed when they saw our group because they recognized us from the viral photo. By the way, the largest manufacturer of shtreimels told us that he would never sell to us. But for the most part, I am happy to say that they received us nicely and warmly.”

What is the most challenging scene you had to shoot?

“The wedding, no doubt. So many extras and costumes and things and concepts that are strange and completely foreign to the German team and the German extras. It took a lot of patience and time to explain and arrange and make sure everything was done in the best and most authentic way possible.”

How do you teach Yiddish? Do the actors understand what they are saying or are they just reciting the text?

"First of all – we go through all the text and translate it word for word. They learn to understand the sentence and the entire context of the words. At the same time, they pick up general vocabulary and simple grammar rules, but only as needed.”

“Later on, every sentence, word for word, is recorded both slowly and fast. Then they work on certain sounds and expression. With Israelis, the challenge is usually the long sound because there are no long sounds in Hebrew, they are all short. So I keep reminding them to extend the sound and do exercises with them. That's generally the method.”

Many times, while watching the series, I opened my mouth in amazement. As one of the creators behind the production and also as an actor, what do you think is the central message that comes from "Unorthodox"?

"Everyone's freedom to live his or her own life, haredi, conservative or secular, and also that women must be permitted to sound their voices and be given autonomy over their bodies and lives."

What’s the most interesting and unusual response you’ve received since the series launched on Netflix?

“We have received all kinds of comments, most of them very positive, but there are always those who do not like some details and tell you about it. Hasidim told us that the series is authentic and shows the problems in haredi society. I received reactions from Arabs and Muslims who identify with the story and it also reflects their reality. I saw a tweet from a Turk who said it was the first time in his life that he was crying over Jews."