US: At least 1,224 new deaths from coronavirus

At least 1,224 deaths from coronavirus reported in the US on Saturday.

At least 1,224 deaths from coronavirus were reported in the United States on Saturday, a record for the most coronavirus deaths reported in a single day, CNN reported.

At least 8,376 people have died nationwide and at least 308,533 people have been infected with the virus.

US President Donald Trump said earlier on Saturday that the US is heading into what could be its toughest weeks as coronavirus cases rise nationwide.

US top health officials laid out data last week which projected that up to 240,000 Americans could die from the virus even with thorough mitigation measures in place.