Trump: US heading into what could be its toughest weeks

"We'll use every resource to end this war and open our country again", President Trump said during the coronavirus task force briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump said during the special task force briefing that federal agencies are working together to supplement the states by stockpiling medical supplies around the country.

"We will use every possible resource to end this war and open our country again", Trump said, "We are in this together—and we will prevail together".

Trump added that the U.S. is heading into what could be its toughest weeks as coronavirus cases rise nationwide.

The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,000.

The U.S. President expressed his gratitude to the teams working around the country to in all emergency fields: "Thank you to our doctors, nurses, medical professionals, and the food supply workers who are feeding our Nation.