Couple dies of coronavirus within a week of each other

Danny (80) and Hulia (70) Avrahami of Bat Yam died of coronavirus within a week of each other at Holon's Wolfson Medical Center and Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

In a post, their daughter wrote that her father contracted coronavirus when he arrived in the hospital, where other coronavirus carriers were.

"With a mournful heart and a shaking hand I am forced to announce that Hulia, my dear friend, passed away today," one of Hulia's friends mourned.

"My beloved Hulia was noble, warm, and the most loyal friend I could ever ask for. She closed her eyes exactly one week from the day her husband left her."

"In the past week, I have accompanied her from afar because of the quarantine, trying to encourage her to fight, but it has ended. I am sorry, my dearest, for the fact that you left this way, without a comforting or supportive hand. The dearest Queen of Hearts is no longer, and my heart is broken."