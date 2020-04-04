Senior Gantz adviser: Foreign, Defense, Justice ministries will go to the left

Top ministries will go to Blue and White, says one of Gantz's senior advisers.

Ronen Tzur, a senior adviser to Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, on Saturday night spoke about the negotiations between Blue and White and Likud, and the achievements Gantz had made.

According to Tzur, the Foreign, Defense, and Justice ministries, staffed by right-wing ministers for so many years, will be given to Blue and White.

On Friday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina), agreeing that they wanted to work together, but that there was a disagreement regarding the terms of that cooperation.

Yamina said it "[would] not be part of the game between Netanyahu and Gantz. For a week already, Netanyahu has been handling the negotiations alone, without telling his partners of the past year. If Netanyahu has sold everything that is important to the right, then we have no intention of being a fig leaf in a leftist government headed by him, which sells the Justice Ministry, eliminates sovereignty, cancels the Kaminetz Law, and more."

"Yamina will promote its values in the government or in the Knesset. The Land of Israel, fixing the judicial system, Israel's Jewish identity, free market, the battle against corruption, and more. The one who will be responsible for breaking up the right-wing bloc is Netanyahu."

The Likud responded: "Yamina's embarrassing statement proves that for ministerial positions, they are willing to join the Joint Arab List and extreme left to bring down Prime Minister Netanyahu in direct contradiction to promises they made to their voters and the choice of nationalist camp voters."