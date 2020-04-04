Phishing attack targets Israelis

Israeli Police reported that a phishing attack had targeted bank accounts of Israeli citizens.

The report states:

In recent hours, a report was received by the Lahav 433 Cyber Unit of the Israeli Police regarding a phishing attack intended to gain access to personal information and bank accounts of Israeli citizens.

The attack was carried out with the help of SMS messages containing fake links to Netflix and the PayPal payment service.

Israeli police ask the public to be vigilant and refrain from opening these messages:

The following is the wording of the Netflix impersonation:

A. We were unable to process your last payment. To continue enjoying Netflix, your payment details must be updated

opu57.com?Netflix.com

The following is the wording of various Paypal impersonations:

A. Hello sir. There is a suspicious activity in your account, sign in now to confirm it

https://bit.ly/ppl_benni

B. PayPal Hello Sir. There is a suspicious activity in your account, sign in now to confirm your account https://www.hellohomedoctor.com.au/login

C. Hello Sir. There is a suspicious activity in your account, sign in now to confirm https: // bit / ppl_securt

Israel Police offer the following recommendations for avoiding falling victim to phishing scams:

▪ Pay attention to the sender's identity.

▪ If you receive a suspicious message / message requesting to update payment details, it is highly recommended to check back with a company representative.

▪ In case of doubt, we recommend re-entering the official website of the company via the regular site address and not the link received in the message.

▪ Software should be downloaded from the official company website only.

▪ Pay attention to the address bar in the browser and URL (sometimes it appears as a predefined address with one character change).

▪ Pay attention to whether the site is secure. A secure site usually has a green lock icon showing and a URL beginning with the letters "https."

▪ Remember that customer / user information is fixed in the server and that only you can change that information by requesting a change.