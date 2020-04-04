Trump fires intelligence chief who tried to get him impeached

US President Donald Trump informed Congress and Senate intelligence committees that he was firing Michael Atkinson, the committee chief who began the impeachment process against the President based on a phone call from an "anonymous whistleblower" in the "Ukraine Gate" affair.

Atkinson claimed the President had abused his White House position, asking Ukrainian government leaders to launch an investigation against Joe Biden's son.

The President addressed a letter to the House and Senate intelligence committees, stating:

"It is extremely important that we promote the economy, efficiency, and the effectiveness of Federal programs and activities. The Inspectors General have a critical role in the achievement of these goals...As is the case with regard to other positions where I, as President, have the power of appointment, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General. That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General."

According to the announcement, Atkinson is to be officially fired in 30 days, but government officials said he would be on leave until his job would come to an end. Democratic Party leaders slammed the President's decision.

Senate Intelligence Committee representative, Senator Mark Warner (Dem) said: "In the midst of a national emergency, it is unconscionable that the President is once again attempting to undermine the integrity of the intelligence community by firing yet another intelligence official, the ICIG, simply for doing his job."

Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, tweeted: "Trump’s dead of night decision to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson is another blatant attempt to gut the independence of the Intelligence Community and retaliate against those who dare to expose presidential wrongdoing,"