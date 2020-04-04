These Jerusalem neighborhoods may be closed off due to the number of coronavirus cases

Prime Minister's office, Health Ministry, discuss plan to close off haredi and Arab neighborhoods due to high number of coronavirus cases.

Security forces, together with the Jerusalem municipality, have made a secret emergency plan to close off five haredi and Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Kan 11 reported Saturday evening.

The neighborhoods in question are Meah She'arim, Geula, Har Nof, Beit Hanina, and Beit Safafa, the report said.

The plan follows the receipt of information given by the Health Ministry to Jerusalem's municipality, which shows high numbers of unreported coronavirus cases in those neighborhoods.

Israel Police, the IDF's Home Front Command, and senior Jerusalem municipality officials worked together on the plan, and it was presented to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion last week. The Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry are currently discussing the plan, and three sources involved in the details told Kan News that a decision will be made in the coming days.

On Saturday evening, Israel's Health Ministry reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 7,851. Of those, 165 of them are in moderate condition and 126 are in serious condition.

Another 458 Israelis have recovered from coronavirus.