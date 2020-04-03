Bnei Brak Mayor: This is a difficult time

Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein on Friday urged the city's residents to be patient in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Here are the mayor's full remarks:

Dear residents of Bnei Brak, Mayor Avraham Rubinstein here. We are in the midst of very difficult days. Our situation in Bnei Brak is difficult, precious people are becoming infected and sick with a disease that is dangerously life-threatening.

I know that in such situations there are also things which are not as good, and we are working with all the professionals whom I asked to join and help us in the campaign to save lives. We distribute food, we agreed together with the various non-profit organizations to distribute thousands of portions of Kimcha dePascha and we will make sure with God’s help that there is nothing missing.

Starting Sunday, thousands of food portions will be distributed to those isolated in the city. We work with all our might to take care of all patients and meet their needs, to protect those who are in isolation and to perform tests for anyone who feels unwell. I promise that no one will be taken [for testing] by force, only those who want it, and willingly.

Today the security forces closed the entrances to the city in accordance with a government decision. This is less pleasant, but it is a necessity in order to protect us. It is important to emphasize that traffic within the city is permitted and those who need to exit for essential purposes are permitted to do so. Today I spoke with the police officers and movement is permitted in all neighborhoods, including Kiryat Herzog and Pardes Katz. The situation is a new and unconventional situation. We work with all the bodies to arrange everything.

I ask that you be patient during these difficult days for us all. We look forward to fulfilling the words of the prophet Malachi that we read this Shabbat, Shabbat Hagadol: "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and terrible day of the Lord."

