Death toll from coronavirus reaches 40

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose to 40 on Friday evening, after a 70-year-old woman with underlying conditions passed away at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Earlier on Friday, a 79-year-old man died at the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba from coronavirus. A 75-year-old from Pardes Hanna Karkur passed away as well after his condition deteriorated.

Four of the 40 deaths in Israel from COVID-19 were registered on Friday.

According to updated data released by the Health Ministry on Friday evening, 2,874 medical personnel are currently in isolation due to the virus. Of these, 631 are doctors, 1,023 are nurses and 1,220 are other medical staff.

On Friday morning, the number of confirmed cases in Israel stood at 7,030. Among them, 115 were in serious condition and 95 of them were connected to a respirator.

