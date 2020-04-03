Doctors rate 'most effective' coronavirus treatment

International poll of thousands of doctors rated "hydroxychloroquine" as the best treatment for coronavirus

According to a report in the New York Post, an international poll of thousands of doctors rated the Trump-touted anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine the best treatment for the novel coronavirus.

The results of the poll which were released Thursday showed that 37 percent of the 6,227 physicians surveyed in 30 countries rated hydroxychloroquine as the most effective therapy against the coronavirus.

The survey was conducted by the global health care polling company Sermo.

The medicine was used mainly in Spain, the New York Post reported, where 72 percent of physicians said they had prescribed it.