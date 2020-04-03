Tags:CNN, Coronavirus
Funerals turn small Georgia town into coronavirus hotspot
A rural county in southwestern Georgia has emerged as an unlikely coronavirus hotspot. CNN reports. Watch.
Coronavirus. File footage
REUTERS
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaFunerals turn small Georgia town into coronavirus hotspot
Funerals turn small Georgia town into coronavirus hotspot
A rural county in southwestern Georgia has emerged as an unlikely coronavirus hotspot. CNN reports. Watch.
Coronavirus. File footage
REUTERS
Tags:CNN, Coronavirus
top