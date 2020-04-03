Man in twenties in serious condition, placed on life support

Assuta Hospital in Ashdod has reported that since Thursday, the condition of 22-year-old Afik Swisa has deteriorated.

Swisa, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from abroad is healthy with no pre-existing conditions, athletic, and a non-smoker.

He has been in an induced coma and on a ventilator since earlier this week, but now, the oxygen level in his tissues has not risen.

"After consulting with his family, it was decided to transfer him to the intensive care unit in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv where he will be placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)," Assuta said.

The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Afik Salvador Haim, the son of Irit.