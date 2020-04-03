Fear and coronavirus: A blessing or a curse in making aliyah?

Can there be a time when it might be too late to make aliyah? Should those who are planning aliyah wait until the plague (virus) is over?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the fear centered around the current pandemic and how this could affect the aliyah (immigration to Israel) process.

In fact, the ensuing restrictions by the Health Department augments even enhance the aliyah process and adjustment.

It is a double-edged sword: a blessing on one side and plague on the other side, according to Dr. Minskoff. He further states that there really isn’t an ideal time to make aliyah—the time is NOW.